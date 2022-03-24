Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sitharaman: Terrorism in J&K declined after nullification of Art 370
india news

Sitharaman: Terrorism in J&K declined after nullification of Art 370

Sitharaman said 180 terrorists (148 locals and 32 foreigners, including 44 top commanders) were eliminated in 2021
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said after abrogation of Article 370, terror related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.

Replying to a discussion on Budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said people are benefiting after implementation of 890 central laws. Also, people, who did not have any rights there earlier, can now get government jobs, and purchase properties.

Besides, she added, 250 “unjust and discriminatory” state laws too have been removed, and 137 were modified.

“The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J&K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J&K,” Sitharaman said.

Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory Referring to the law and order situation, she said there has been an overall decline in terror activities.

RELATED STORIES

She said there has been a 33% drop in infiltration in 2021, 90% decrease in ceasefire violations, 61% decline in terrorism related incidents, and 80 per cent fall in abductions by terrorists.

Also, there has been 33% decline in number of police and security personals who were martyred in 2021 over the previous year.

Further, she said there was no incident of weapon snatching in 2021 and even 2022 as far as now.

Sitharaman also referred to the number of terrorists killed. She said 180 terrorists (148 locals and 32 foreigners, including 44 top commanders) were eliminated in 2021. She also informed that 100 per cent Covid vaccination of eligible population has been achieved in J&K.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP