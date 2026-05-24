...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Post-Covid hip damage fuels 40 pc rise in surgeries among young Indians: Experts

Post-Covid hip damage fuels 40 pc rise in surgeries among young Indians: Experts

Published on: May 24, 2026 04:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A worrying post-pandemic orthopaedic trend has emerged across India, with doctors reporting a significant rise in cases of hip arthritis and avascular necrosis , a painful condition caused by disruption of blood supply to the hip bone, particularly among younger and middle-aged adults.

Post-Covid hip damage fuels 40 pc rise in surgeries among young Indians: Experts

Experts at the 2nd DELHI HIP 360 Conference, held at Crowne Plaza New Delhi on Sunday, warned that the post-Covid era has accelerated hip joint damage and increased the demand for Total Hip Replacement surgeries across the country.

The Delhi Orthopaedic Association organised the conference in association with the Indian Arthroplasty Association.

The conference brought together leading orthopaedic surgeons, arthroplasty specialists, fellows, and residents from across India to deliberate on the latest advances in Total Hip Arthroplasty , complex hip reconstruction, robotic-assisted surgery, rehabilitation, and management of post-Covid hip complications.

Experts at the conference said that hospitals are witnessing a notable increase in patients presenting with severe hip pain, limping, stiffness, and difficulty in walking due to AVN and early hip arthritis.

"We are now seeing relatively younger patients coming with severe hip damage, collapse of the femoral head, and advanced arthritis requiring early hip replacement surgeries," he said.

Dr Tomar further stated that early diagnosis is critical because if AVN is detected in the initial stages, joint-preserving procedures may still be possible before complete destruction of the hip occurs.

Research published in international orthopaedic journals has shown that steroid-induced AVN may develop within months after exposure, with the hip joint being the most commonly affected site.

Dr Karun Jain, Organising Secretary of the conference and a senior orthopaedic surgeon at Pushpanjali Medical Centre in Delhi, said that one of the biggest challenges with AVN is that patients often ignore early symptoms such as groin pain or stiffness, assuming it to be muscular pain.

"By the time they seek medical advice, the hip joint may already have undergone irreversible collapse. Awareness, timely MRI evaluation, and early intervention can help reduce disability," Dr Jain said.

The conference featured extensive scientific discussions on complex primary and revision hip arthroplasty, robotic and navigation-assisted hip surgery, infection prevention, difficult hip reconstructions, dysplasia management, and enhanced recovery protocols.

Surgeons also discussed how advancements in implant design, minimally invasive approaches, and precision-based technologies are improving surgical outcomes and reducing recovery time.

Dr Gaurav Govil, Associate Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Hospital Patparganj, said, "Total Hip Replacement today is among the most successful surgeries in modern orthopaedics. With better implants, advanced surgical planning, and faster rehabilitation techniques, patients are able to return to normal life much earlier than before. However, the focus must remain on early diagnosis and evidence-based treatment to prevent avoidable disability."

Experts at the conference stressed that India could see a substantial increase in demand for hip replacement surgeries over the next decade if early screening and preventive orthopaedic care are not strengthened. They emphasised that continuous academic collaboration, surgeon training, and adoption of modern arthroplasty techniques are essential to improve long-term patient outcomes.

The conference concluded with a strong call for greater public awareness regarding persistent hip pain after COVID recovery, responsible steroid use, and timely orthopaedic consultation to prevent severe joint damage and preserve mobility in younger populations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Post-Covid hip damage fuels 40 pc rise in surgeries among young Indians: Experts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.