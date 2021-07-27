Timely intervention prevents potential clash on Assam-Meghalaya border

A face off over border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam was prevented on Monday, the day when Assam’s festering border row with another neighbouring state Mizoram led to the death of five Assam policemen during the clashes between the two sides.

It all began when Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) was erecting electricity poles in Iongkhuli village on the same stretch where Assam had already erected electric poles earlier in January.

According to Meghalaya officials at about 11am, a large posse of Assam government officials and senior police officers arrived at the scene and dismantled the erected poles, resulting in aggressive protests by locals which almost led to fisticuffs between Assam police and a section of locals in the area.

Soon Ri-Bhoi additional district magistrate, superintendent of police (SP) and senior police officials arrived at the spot and helped diffuse the situation with the two sides starting a dialogue at the spot to resolve the impasse.

Around the same time, major violence broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border shared by Cachar district’s Lailapur (in Assam) and Kolasib district’s Vairengte (in Mizoram) over allegations of encroachment. Thousands of civilians on either side of the border hurled stones and charged at each other and security personnel with sticks and rods. Visuals showed policemen firing tear-gas shells and air pellets as people torched vehicles and huts. At least 5 Assam Police personnel were killed and around 50 others were injured in the incident.

The chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Titosstarwell Chyne questioned Assam’s intentions by alleging that the state was “openly encouraging a dispute” with Meghalaya while claiming to be keen on resolving the border dispute. “Iongkhuli village has never been in any of the areas over which there is a dispute with Assam. I am surprised how it has happened like this,” Chyne wondered.

Meghalaya has identified 12 border areas over which the two states have differentiating claims and submitted documents presenting its case to Assam on August 9, 2011. It has also been asking for a boundary commission to resolve the disputes under Centre’s watch.

The documents and maps for around 2,700 square km of disputed area were compiled by Meghalaya.

Besides these, in the recent past, Assam government’s guest house on a small hillock within Khanapara and Pilangakata, which was used as the official residence of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, was also caught in the border row between the two states with Meghalaya claiming it citing records.

In the last Friday meeting between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma, it was decided to no longer maintain status quo on the boundary issue but instead proceed to resolve it at the earliest. The next round of CM level meetings will be in Dispur on August 6th.