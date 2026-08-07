POWERGRID posts Q1 PAT of 3,598 crore; secures Japan loan for Khavda-Nagpur project

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna public sector company under the Ministry of Power, reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,598 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, while its total income stood at ₹11,697 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India reported a consolidated PAT of ₹3,598 crore for Q1 FY2026-27, with total income at ₹11,697 crore. The company incurred ₹7,765 crore in capital expenditure and secured a loan from JBIC for the HVDC project. (DPR PMO)

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On a standalone basis, the company posted a PAT of ₹3,411 crore and total income of ₹11,370 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to its financial results released on Thursday.

Capex crosses ₹ 7,700 crore in Q1

POWERGRID said it incurred a consolidated capital expenditure of ₹7,765 crore during the quarter. Assets worth ₹5,277 crore were capitalised during the period, excluding foreign exchange rate variation (FERV) and including finance lease assets.

The company's gross fixed assets, including gross lease receivables, stood at ₹3,25,671 crore on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2026.

At the end of the quarter, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries operated 1,86,595 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines, 291 substations and a transformation capacity of 6,34,516 MVA. The company reported an average transmission system availability of 99.80% during the quarter.

JBIC loan, new transmission projects

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{{^usCountry}} During the April-June quarter, POWERGRID secured a loan of JPY 80 billion from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance the Khavda-Nagpur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the April-June quarter, POWERGRID secured a loan of JPY 80 billion from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance the Khavda-Nagpur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission project. {{/usCountry}}

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The company also emerged as the successful bidder for five transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route during the quarter. These include three inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects and two intra-state transmission system (InSTS) projects.

Separately, in July 2026, POWERGRID secured India's first synchronous condenser project under the TBCB mechanism. The project is aimed at providing grid support for integrating renewable energy into the country's electricity network.