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Pradhan reviews NEET re-exam preparations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed NEET-UG 2026 re-exam plans, ensuring strict security and integrity after a question leak incident.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 and directed officials to ensure that the test is conducted in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner” under strict security protocols, officials aware of the matter said.

Pradhan reviews NEET re-exam preparations

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Pradhan stressed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process “must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated” to ensure complete integrity and transparency, according to a Union education ministry statement.

“The minister emphasised that the re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols. Directions were also issued to hold coordination meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police across states to ensure robust monitoring and effective implementation,” the ministry said.

Pradhan also directed officials to ensure that vigilance and security at examination centres “remain uncompromised” and asked them to make adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities.

The meeting was attended by secretary (higher education) Vineet Joshi, secretary (school education) Sanjay Kumar, NTA director general Abhishek Singh and CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh, among other senior officials.

Asked about changes in the examination process, another official said the details could not be disclosed. “These are confidential details. We do not want exam mafia to know any information they can misuse. Paper leak is organised crime and we have to be really careful,” the official said.

The Centre on May 16 appointed two joint secretaries and two joint directors to strengthen the NTA leadership.

Pradhan had earlier announced that the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards in view of irregularities linked to it.

EOM

 
national testing agency
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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