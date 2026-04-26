Hyderabad, Prajavani services will be expanded to the grassroots level across Telangana, as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to ensure priority resolution of public petitions and grievances.

Prajavani services to be extended to grassroots in Telangana: CM Reddy

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Reddy launched Prajavani on December 8, 2023, the day he assumed office, to address people's grievances expeditiously, a press release said.

Prajavani means "voice of the people."

Since then, Prajavani has been conducted every Tuesday and Friday at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan.

Officials from all government departments receive applications and petitions directly from the public and take immediate action.

The Prajavani programme is also organised weekly at the district level under the supervision of district collectors.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the CM directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and CMO officials to bring Prajavani services closer to the people, reducing the need to travel to Hyderabad or district headquarters to get grievances resolved.

He instructed officials to launch Prajavani services at the revenue division level and extend them to the mandal level in the next phase.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior authorities were also directed to develop an administrative mechanism ensuring that officials at all levels are available to address grievances and complaints received through Prajavani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior authorities were also directed to develop an administrative mechanism ensuring that officials at all levels are available to address grievances and complaints received through Prajavani. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Specific instructions were issued mandating that every complaint submitted by citizens be duly registered, forwarded to the relevant departments, and that applicants be kept informed about the status of their submissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Specific instructions were issued mandating that every complaint submitted by citizens be duly registered, forwarded to the relevant departments, and that applicants be kept informed about the status of their submissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM emphasised that all departments must set deadlines to resolve grievances without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM emphasised that all departments must set deadlines to resolve grievances without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also called for the development of a unified digital platform for the registration, tracking, and resolution of grievances. A real-time monitoring mechanism will be established at both the district and state levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also called for the development of a unified digital platform for the registration, tracking, and resolution of grievances. A real-time monitoring mechanism will be established at both the district and state levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reddy further directed that dedicated nodal officers be appointed for Prajavani services at every administrative level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy further directed that dedicated nodal officers be appointed for Prajavani services at every administrative level. {{/usCountry}}

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Specialised Prajavani wings will be set up in every district and across government departments, the release said.

An auto-escalation system will also be implemented to ensure that if a grievance remains unresolved at one level, it is automatically forwarded to a higher authority. If necessary, an appeal mechanism will be introduced.

Reddy warned that there must be no compromise in the grievance redressal process and directed officials to conduct regular review meetings at both district and state levels.

They were instructed to pay special attention to pending grievances and monitor progress through a dashboard.

Officials concerned will be held accountable for any delays in addressing grievances, he said.

He added that decentralising Prajavani services would help reduce the burden on state- and district-level centres.

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The CM emphasised that Prajavani services must be implemented meticulously to instil confidence and trust among the people, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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