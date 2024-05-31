Prajwal Revanna interrogated after arrest; SIT mulling potency test

Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader accused of sexually abusing women in hundreds of explicit videos, was interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) hours after he was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old Hassan MP, who returned from Germany this morning, was taken to the CID office for questioning. Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, returns to India.(PTI )

The SIT, formed by the Congress-led Karnataka government to probe into hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna, is planning to subject the politician to a potency test, reported PTI.

Prajwal Revanna had gone abroad last month soon after a complaint of sexual harassment was filed against him by his former domestic help. The complaint had come days after the videos started circulating in poll-bound Karnataka.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The Hassan MP's father, HD Revanna, was earlier this month arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman who purportedly featured in one of his son's alleged videos. He is out on bail.

Meanwhile, a special court in Karnataka will today hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Prajwal Revanna and his mother Bhavani Revanna.

Prajwal is accused in three sexual abuse cases. His mother, meanwhile, has sought bail in the kidnapping case.

According to the news agency, Revanna's mother is not an accused in the case but SIT might probe her role.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts.

His family hasn't openly backed Revanna. However, HD Kumaraswamy recently blamed deputy CM DK Shivakumar for the circulation of the videos.

HD Deve Gowda recently directed Prajwal Revanna to return to India and face probe into the allegations against him. He also asserted that his family would not interfere in the enquiry. He said his grandson must get the harshest punishment if found guilty.

Arun G, the lawyer of the suspended JD(S) leader, said he came to Bengaluru to extend his cooperation to the SIT probing the allegations. He also urged the masses to not subject him to a media trial.