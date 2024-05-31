Arrested JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna to be produced before court today | 10 points

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was arrested from the Bengaluru airport shortly after his arrival from Germany on Friday. Revanna, a member of the Lok Sabha, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. Prajwal Revanna, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) party (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case camped out at the airport the entire night, waiting for Revanna.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The JD(S) leader will be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of his arrest and will be taken for a medical test, as per procedure. He was aboard Lufthansa flight LH0764, which flew into Bengaluru from Germany.

10 points about Prajwal Revanna Revanna's arrest

Prajwal Revanna, who had been absconding for a month, was arrested from the Bengaluru airport. He was handed over to the police waiting at the airport by the security team. A medical test will be conducted. Prajwal Revanna will be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours in the obscene videos case. Upon arrival at the airport, the SIT team confiscated two of his check-in bags. He was taken to the CID office in Bengaluru, where security was stepped up and barricades were erected ahead of his arrival. Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving India on a diplomatic passport. On May 27, the suspended MP posted a video in which he said he would join the investigation and appear before the SIT for questioning on May 31. He also said that his Germany trip was pre-planned.

In the video clip, Prajwal Revanna apologised to his family and the people of Karnataka. He further said that the allegations against him were fake. He expressed confidence that he will be proven innocent. The anticipatory bail plea filed by Revanna on May 29 is still pending in court. It is likely to be heard today. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that a show cause notice had been issued against Revanna on May 23, and action to revoke his diplomatic passport was initiated. On Thursday, a day before his arrest, thousands of people participated in the 'Hassan Chalo' protest organised by the Union of Karnataka People's Movement in Hassan district. Prajwal Revanna, who is currently seeking another term as MP from Hassan, is facing three cases filed by women, alleging sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)