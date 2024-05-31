Prajwal Revanna News LIVE Updates: JD(S) leader's medical test, court hearing today

Prajwal Revanna News LIVE Updates: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna arrived at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday night, and was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shortly after his arrival. The airport security handed over Revanna to the SIT, after which he was taken to the CID office in Bengaluru. Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation by a woman who used to work in his residence. Earlier in the month, his father HD Revanna was arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges in a case linked to the Hassan MP. ...Read More

Hours after his arrest, Revanna is expected to be taken out for medical examination soon, following which he will be produced before the court. He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Upon his arrival in India, the SIT team confiscated two of his check-in baggage. Security was stepped up outside the CID office in Bengaluru, and barricades were put outside the office ahead of Revanna's arrival.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. He is also facing two other sexual assault complaints, in connection to a string of obscene videos leaked on the internet, allegedly showing the MP assaulting women on camera.