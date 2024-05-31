Prajwal Revanna Arrested: A timeline of events in the last one month
He is accused in sexual harassment charges and the special investigating team (SIT) that is probing into his case is likely to begin investigating him soon.
Suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru airport upon his arrival from Germany during the early hours of Friday. He is accused in sexual harassment charges and the special investigating team (SIT) that is probing into his case is likely to begin investigating him in a few hours. He will be produced before the magistrate after medical check-ups.
A timeline of events in the last one month
- Days before the Lok Sabha assembly elections in Karnataka’s Hassan (April 26), obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna involving women were circulated in his constituency.
- Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, election agent of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed an FIR and accused Naveen Gowda and others of circulating obscene videos to tarnish Prajwal Ravanna’s image.
- After wrapping up the polls on April 26, Prajwal Revanna fled the country immediately, and he reportedly travelled to Germany from Bengaluru.
- On April 27, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this case. The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) even wrote a letter to the government regarding the issue.
- On April 30, The JDS party temporarily suspended its MP candidate Prajwal Revanna from the party and welcomed the SIT probe into the incident.
- On May 1, Prajwal responded through his lawyers and sought some time to attend the SIT probe. In an X post, he said, “Truth will prevail soon.”
- An FIR was filed on Prajwal and his father HD Revanna by their house help for allegedly harassing her sexually multiple times between 2019 and 2022. “Whenever HD Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she said in a complaint.
- On May 4, Prajwal Revanna’s father, HD Revanna, was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son. He was later released on bail.
- A blue-corner notice was issued to locate Prajwal Revanna as he did not attend the SIT investigation after multiple notices.
- A political row has erupted in the state after BJP leader Devaraje Gowda alleged that DK Shivakumar has a role in circulating the obscene videos through pen drives in Hassan area. DK Shivakumar rubbished the allegations.
- On May 23, former Prime Minister and grandfather of the accused HD Deve Gowda issued a stern warning to his grandson and asked him to appear before SIT. He asked him to face the law and warned him of serious consequences if he refuses to return.
- On May 27, Prajwal Revanna announced that he will return to Bengaluru on May 31 and appear before the SIT. He also claimed that he is depressed.
- Prajwal Revanna was arrested at around 2 am on Friday after he landed in Bengaluru airport.
