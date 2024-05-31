Suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru airport upon his arrival from Germany during the early hours of Friday. He is accused in sexual harassment charges and the special investigating team (SIT) that is probing into his case is likely to begin investigating him in a few hours. He will be produced before the magistrate after medical check-ups.

Prajwal Revanna Arrested: A timeline of events in the last one month(PTI)