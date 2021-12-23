'Pralay', India's first conventional ballistic missile, test-fired again

India conducted the second trial of 'Pralay' conventional ballistic missile off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha on Thursday morning. The developmental trial of the missile was successful with the platform reaching a range of 500 kilometres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Pralay' is India's first conventional ballistic missile and is an answer to any conventional missile attack from northern or western borders. The missile development is significant as India had no conventionally armed ballistic missile and was hampered by 'No First Use' nuclear policy. It is also the first time in history that two tests of conventional ballistic missiles were done successfully on consecutive days.

Watch: Made-in-India new generation 'Pralay' missile successfully tested

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wednesday's missile range was 400 kilometres. The missile is an offensive weapon to destroy targets across land and sea and is Indian answer to any carrier task force of the adversary in future.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

‘Pralay’ is powered with a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics, according to the DRDO.

The advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range mid-air.

After the missile test on Wednesday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile.