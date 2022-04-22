Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Prashant Kishor can speak to any political party, he never...': TMC leader
Trinamool's main focus is to defeat the BJP, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said as Prashant Kishor whose company I-PAC works with the Trinamool is likely to join the Congress. 
Prashant Kishor has met senior Congress leaders several times in the last few days. 
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As political strategist Prashant Kishor is believed to be all set to join the Congress, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Prashant Kishor never joined TMC and as a political strategist he can speak to any political party. "Kishor is a political strategist. He is not a TMC leader. He can speak to any political party. We know Congress has a history of failure. If Congress wants to revive itself, it can try. Our (TMC) main focus is to defeat BJP," Kunal Ghosh said to news agency ANI.

"Like in Bengal, TMC is strong. So in other states, if Congress think they can fight and defeat the BJP, they are most welcome," Kunal Ghosh added.

Several high-level meetings have been held in the Congress over Prashant Kishor's joining the party and now Kishor's joining the Congress is believed to be only a matter of time. The political strategist, who has engineered several successful election campaigns, already made some recommendations to transform the Congress. A committee appointed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi reviewed those recommendations and submitted its report. At least two leaders, AK Antony and Digvijaya Singh told Gandhi that Kishor’s advice is welcome and should be used but he should not be made an office bearer or senior party leader as that would “create chaos” in the ranks, HT earlier reported.

Prashant Kishor has reportedly suggested that the Congress should focus on 365-370 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections and should contest alone in assembly polls in states where it is either first or second.

