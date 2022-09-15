Prashant Kishor's cryptic tweet amid buzz of reunion with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet amid speculations of his possible reunion with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the two met in Patna late Tuesday night. While Nitish Kumar insisted that the meeting was "normal and not of any political significance", Prashant Kishor posted two lines from the Hindi epic Rashmirathi written by Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’.

“Teri sahayta se jai toh main anayaas paa jaunga, aanewali maanavta ko, lekin, kya mukh dikhlaunga? (With your help, I will get the victory spontaneously, To humanity to come, however, what face will I show?)” Kishor tweeted.

His tweet may be seen as a denial of the reunion speculations.

Kishor, who played a key role the in brokering an alliance between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) for the 2015 assembly polls, was inducted into JD(U) in 2018 and was elevated to the post of national vice president within weeks. However, Kishor's opposition to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his sacking.

He then resumed his work as a poll strategist and helped Mamata Banerjee government to retain power in West Bengal, defeating BJP in fiercely fought 2021 assembly elections. After the results were announced, Kishor declared that he will no longer work as an election strategist. A year later, he launched a mass outreach programme in Bihar called 'Jan Suraaj', which is likely to culminate into a political party.

Kishor and the Bihar chief minister have been involved in war of words since the latter's return to the Mahagathbandhan. But Kishor's unannounced meeting with Nitish Kumar sparked buzz of a possible reunion. When asked about the significance of the meeting, Kumar told reporters, "It was a normal meeting. There was not much to it. He was brought along by Pavan Varma who had met me a couple of days earlier too."

He also denied harbouring any bitterness towards the strategist whom he had berated in Delhi earlier this month.

