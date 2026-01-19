Prayagraj man caught in cow slaughter case, arrested with illegal firearm

A man accused of cow slaughter was arrested following an encounter with the police here, officials said on Monday. During questioning, the accused confessed that he and three others had stolen and slaughtered the cattle in Barsanda three days ago, the officials said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects. (PTI/Representative image)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Naushad Qureshi (41), a resident of Prayagraj district, was arrested from Barsanda village area on Sunday night.

The police recovered an illegal pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from possession the possession of the accused, while three of his associates managed to flee the spot.

Additional SP (East) Shailendra Lal said the Delhupur police had earlier registered a case against unidentified people under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in connection with the alleged theft of two cows and the recovery of their remains near a riverbank on the night of January 16.

According to the officials, a team was conducting checks near the village on Sunday night when the accused opened fire at them. In the retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. Qureshi was arrested and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

During questioning, the accused confessed that he and three others had stolen and slaughtered the cattle in Barsanda three days ago, the officials said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.