 'Half-heartedly': DMK after Union minister apologises for 'Tamil Nadu' remark
‘Half-heartedly’: DMK after Union minister apologises for ‘Tamil Nadu' remark

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Shobha Karandlaje claimed yesterday that the suspect who carried out the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru came from Tamil Nadu. She apologised later.

Notwithstanding Union minister Shobha Karandlaje's apology for her statement that the suspect who carried out the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru came from Tamil Nadu, the state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday termed her remark as ‘pre-meditated’ and apology as ‘half-hearted.’

Union minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. (File Photo/HT)
Union minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. (File Photo/HT)

Also Read | Union minister's big ‘Tamil Nadu’ claim on Bengaluru cafe blast suspect; CM Stalin reacts strongly: ‘Reckless statement’

The Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thrives on ‘divisive agenda,’ DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said.

“I don't know how many times they (BJP) are going to belittle the people of Tamil Nadu…are we terrorists? This statement was pre-meditated, and not just something that came out in the spur of the moment. She said the same thing at four places. So what is the idea behind this? Does it have the approval of the prime minister? Did she say all this under instructions of the prime minister. Why do they do this?” asked Annadurai.

He also questioned the basis of her assertions, unless one is from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case or is connected with the blast.

The people, he said, will reject the saffron party.

Also Read | Union Minister retracts ‘Tamilians' claim on Bengaluru blast case suspect, says ‘remarks directed at…’

Annadurai also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi, who has been focusing extensively on the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The former also attacked K Annamalai, the BJP's state unit chief, and its senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“The BJP says that the PM comes here every other time…that he wants prosperity for the state and loves the people? Has the prime minister condemned the minister's statement? Does he have the courage? And what about the leaders here, what are you doing? Your power and party post are important to you, and not the people. If you do not condemn the statement, the people of Tamil Nadu will outright reject you,” he stated.

