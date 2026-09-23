President confers National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards were presented in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on Tuesday, marking a departure from the recent tradition of holding the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu urging the film industry to be mindful of its influence on young audiences.

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Addressing the ceremony, Murmu said popular artists, particularly those followed by children and young people, have an important influence on society. She urged successful artists to promote disciplined and healthy lifestyles and refrain from endorsing substances that are harmful to health.

The President also called for greater dignity and social security for workers in the creative economy, including assistants, small artists and those struggling to establish themselves in the industry.

Deep Dive What did President Droupadi Murmu say about the influence of film artists on young audiences at the National Film Awards? President Droupadi Murmu urged popular film artists to be mindful of their influence on young audiences, encouraging them to promote disciplined and healthy lifestyles and to avoid endorsing harmful substances. Why is the location of the 72nd National Film Awards significant? The 72nd National Film Awards marked a departure from recent tradition by being held in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, instead of New Delhi, emphasizing the government's plan to connect the awards with India's tourism and cultural heritage. How is the National Film Awards ceremony evolving to include more cultural elements? The ceremony is evolving by being hosted at tourist destinations across India, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Minister, aiming to integrate the awards with local cultural heritage and provide adequate facilities for future events.

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by the President.

‘Article 370’ was named Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Bramayugam’ and ‘Chandu Champion’, respectively. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was recognised for his directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while ‘Captain Miller’ received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while ‘Captain Miller’ received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. {{/usCountry}}

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Awards to be held at tourist destinations

The ceremony also formally began the government’s plan to take the National Film Awards to tourist destinations across the country. Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move was intended to take the awards “beyond a conference room” and connect them with India’s tourism and cultural heritage.

Vaishnaw invited states and Union territories to propose tourist destinations that could host future editions of the awards. He said proposals should include adequate facilities and a plan for the overall development of the destination.

The awards also recognised films in languages outside the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. ‘Dholi’ won Best Garhwali Film, ‘IMBU’ was named Best Tulu Film and ‘Angen’ received the award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

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The ministry also announced that the next edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will be held in October 2027.