President Kovind confers 13 Shaurya Chakra awards to soldiers | Full list

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred 13 Shaurya Chakra awards to armed forces personnel. This included six posthumously. The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra. The awards were conferred at a formal ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

The president also gave gallantry awards to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion in the line of the duty.

Meanwhile, General Manoj Pande who recently took over as the 29th chief of the Indian Army received the Param Vishisht Seva medal. Pande replaced General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who was in charge of the top post since December 31, 2019.

Complete list of the Shaurya Chakra awardees:

1) Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary ( The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

2) Major Arun Kumar Pandey (The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

3) Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat (The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

4) Rifleman Mukesh Kumar (The Rajputana Rifles, 9th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

5) Group Captain Perminder Antil (Flying pilot, Indian Air Force)

6) Captain (now major) Vikas Khatri (The mechanised infantry, 16th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

7) Rifleman Rakesh Sharma (5 Assam Rifles)

Posthumously

1) Ashutosh Kumar (18th Battalion, the Madra Regiment)

2) Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar (The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

3) Havildar Pinku Kumar (The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles)

4) Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli (The corps of engineers, 44th Battalion, the Rashtriya Rifled)

5) Naib Subedar Sreejith M (Sena Medal, 17th Battalion, The Madras Regiment)

6) Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy (17th Battalion, The Madras Regiment)

