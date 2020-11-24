e-paper
President Kovind to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia

The two-day conference is being organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)
President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

“The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Gujarat (Kevadia) tomorrow (November 25, 2020) to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference,” it said.

