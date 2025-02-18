President Murmu grants prosecution sanction against AAP's Satyendar Jain in ED probe

President Droupadi Murmu has granted prosecution sanctions against Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in the Enforcement Directorate probe. Satyenar Jain was booked by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and was arrested in May 2022. AAP leader Satyendar Jain (PTI file)

Last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had requested the President to grant prosecution sanctions against the former Delhi minister.

The MHA sought the sanction against Satyendar Jain, 60, under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The request for sanction was made based on an ED investigation and the presence of “adequate evidence", unnamed officials earlier told news agency PTI.

Currently, out on bail, Jain has been chargesheeted by the ED. The money-laundering case stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others, alleging possession of disproportionate assets.

In December 2018, the CBI filed a chargesheet, saying that the alleged disproportionate assets amounted to ₹1.47 crore, about 217 per cent higher than Jain's known sources of income between 2015-17.

Satyendar Jain walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail on October 18, 2024, receiving a warm welcome from AAP leaders and supporters.

A Delhi court granted him bail in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED, which said there was “no likelihood” of the trial starting, let alone being completed.

The court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while ordering Jain’s release on a personal bond of ₹50,000, considered the fact that the AAP leader had been incarcerated for a long time.

Jain was arrested in May 2022 and had remained behind bars, except for a period of 10 months between May 26, 2023, and March 18, 2024, when he was on medical bail.

Jain lost the Shakur Basti seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karnail Singh by nearly 21,000 votes in the recently held Delhi assembly election.