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President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tributes to Birsa Munda

The occasion is also observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, honouring the contributions and legacy of India's tribal communities.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 13:00:50 IST
PTI
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President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda in the Parliament House complex on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays a traditional percussion instrument alongside President Droupadi Murmu as tribal artists perform during an event to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays a traditional percussion instrument alongside President Droupadi Murmu as tribal artists perform during an event to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. (PTI)

Also Read | Preserve legacy, build prosperous Jharkhand: CM on state foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes at the statue of the tribal freedom fighter.

A tribal dance troupe performed on the occasion.

Also Read | J’khand remembers Birsa Munda on 126th death anniversary

Prime Minister Modi also joined the performers in playing the 'kartal', a traditional wooden percussion instrument fitted with brass or steel cymbals.

Also Read | How Birsa Munda lives in new Bharat

The occasion is also observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, honouring the contributions and legacy of India's tribal communities.

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