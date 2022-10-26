Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet to President’s Bodyguard on Oct 27

Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:26 AM IST

The presentation parade will be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner

The President’s Bodyguard (PBG) will accept the President’s Silver Trumpet & Trumpet Banner in the ceremony. (File image)
ByDisha Kumari

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at a ceremony to be held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

In the ceremony, the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) will accept the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

The presentation parade will be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the President’s Bodyguard, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement on Tuesday.

The horseman, professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection- will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band, it said.

The official release added that the event will showcase the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider.

As the PBG is the President of India’s own troops, it possesses the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army privileged to carry the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, the release said.

People interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register themselves on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as a limited number of seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, the statement said.

