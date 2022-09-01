President Murmu to visit Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Mount Abu on Sept 11

President Droupadi Murmu will on September 11 visit the headquarters of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation she has been associated with since 2009, in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu for the first time after taking over as India’s head of the state.

She will address a session at a global summit the organisation is hosting. Union ministers minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy will be among those who will attend the summit.

Ratna Behan, who has been associated with the organisation for 48 years, said Murmu last visited the headquarters around five or six years back. “We did not exchange many words but a simple Om Shanti [greetings]. She seemed so grounded..she ate lunch with everyone in the common dining hall.”

RS Singh, who has been associated with Brahma Kumaris for 55 years, said Murmu came to the organisation when she felt lost. “She was searching for something within and she found it here.”

Murmu would accompany three sisters to serve at the local Brahma Kumari ashram in the remote Rairangpur village when she was a legislator in Odisha.

She joined Brahma Kumaris after she lost her husband and two sons. A person associated with the organisation said she came to them when she was in a bad shape.

“This place helped her find her place in the world.” Murmu organised camps and events in remote tribal villages to spread the philosophy of Brahma Kumaris, the person added.

Murmu is also likely to visit the organisation’s centre in Odisha, where she has donated two homes to Brahma Kumaris.

She is among prominent political, religious, and industry leaders, who have been associated with the organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited its headquarters when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The organisation has a presence in over 140 countries.