Parliament inauguration matter of pride and joy for all Indians: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the Parliament building and said that she was happy that the prime minister, who is the symbol of Parliament’s trust, unveiled the new structure.

Murmu expressed satisfaction that the inauguration was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as a clutch of opposition parties skipped the ceremony arguing that the President should have done the inauguration.

“The architects of our Constitution had imagined a nation that would be founded on the legislative wisdom of the democratically elected members. So, I am delighted that the prime minister, who is the symbol of Parliament’s trust, is inaugurating this building,” President Murmu said in her message that was read out by deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh.

Twenty-one opposition parties decided to boycott the event, alleging that the decision undermined the office of the President and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

In her statement, she also said that the inauguration was a matter of pride and happiness for the entire country. In her message written in Hindi, the President said Parliament, which has been a witness to many transformative experiments that have changed the lives of crores of Indians, has a special place in the country’s collective consciousness and is a lighthouse of democratic traditions.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building during Azadi Ka Amritkal is an important milestone in the country’s democratic journey and proof of our commitment to preserve and expand democratic traditions,” she said.