President, PM lead Ganesh Chaturthi greetings: 'Heartiest wishes...'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the Ganesh Chaturthi greetings as India celebrates the festival. Wishing the country on the occasion, President Murmu - in her tweet - wrote: "Heartiest wishes to people across the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh - Vighnaharta (one who takes away all troubles) and Mangalmurti (one with a pleasant image) - symbolizes knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune for us."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'I wish your lives are filled with happiness, peace and prosperity with the Lord's blessings," she further tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted a picture of himself while offering prayers, and shared a Sanskrit shloka to mark the festival. "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also offered prayers at his residence. Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals for Maharashtra and the state is known for its larger-than-life street processions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most auspicious festivals observed by Hindus every year. It is believed that lord Ganesha was born during the Chaturthi Tithi which lies in August or September. On this day, devotees of lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and good fortune, bring home the idol of the deity, pray to Vighanaharta, asking him to bless them with happiness and prosperity.

Also Read| From eco-friendly idols to sand art, a glance at Ganesh Chaturthi revelry

The festival is celebrated for ten days and is known as Ganeshotsav. The 10th day is observed on Anant Chaturdashi and is called Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in a water body after a grand street procession. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed everywhere country, but it is most popular in Maharashtra. The 10-day festival will end on September 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}