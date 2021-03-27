Home / India News / President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Holi
india news

President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Holi

"Holi, the festival of colours, is also a major festival of the spring season. It is a festival of social harmony which celebrates joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. It gives us message of social integration and fraternity," he said in a message on the eve of Holi.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:11 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Holi.(ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said may the festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to India's cultural diversity.

"Holi, the festival of colours, is also a major festival of the spring season. It is a festival of social harmony which celebrates joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. It gives us message of social integration and fraternity," he said in a message on the eve of Holi.

At the same time, it also inspires people to come together in making a new India which is built on the foundation of amity, unity and harmony, Kovind was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"May this festival of great zeal and fervour further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity," the president said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad," Kovind said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Foreign secretary gives overview of PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina meeting: 7 points

‘Scared Kerala CM making wild allegations’: JP Nadda

Gujarat sees highest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases, records 2,276 infections

Negative Covid-19 test report must for those entering Gujarat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president ram nath kovind
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP