President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi received a Baton of Honor decorated with the emblem of the Indian Republic and a letter of appreciation from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kiran Bedi Bedi, who assumed office of lieutenant governor in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government on a host of issues. The issue of irregularities in admission to the medical colleges is among the major causes of the flashpoint(HT Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented a baton of honour and a letter of appreciation to former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The former Puducherry lieutenant governor received a Baton of Honor decorated with the emblem of the Indian Republic and the appreciation letter recognizing her service in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 16 by the President of India and Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor on February 18.

