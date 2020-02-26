President Trump returns to US after ‘very successful’ India trip

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 21:45 IST

President Donald Trump returned home Wednesday morning after, he wrote on Twitter, a “great” and “very successful trip” to India to confront growing concerns about coronavirus outbreak engulfing the United States. He has called for urgent briefings and will hold a news conference later.

“Just landed. India was great, trip very successful,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov (Centers for Disease Control Control and Prevention), @SecAzar (health secretary Alex Azar) and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon.”

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Earlier, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who had travelled with the president to India, tweeted his own view of the visit. “Thanks to all the people of India that came out to support @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS (the first lady) and the US delegation, affirming our friendship and partnership for the future. You have friends in the USA and in the White House.”

The president and his team returned home after a whirlwind 36-hour trip to India, which was the first by Trump after his election. The two sides announced their intention to upgrade the global strategic partnership and the sale of $3 billion worth of defense equipment to India.

The president appeared most excited about the rally he addressed with the prime minister in Motera, Gujarat, where he gushed, “we will always remember this remarkable hospitality. We will remember it forever.”

Trump returned home to rising concerns about the spread of Coronavirus in the United States. The CDC said Tuesday imported cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the US, along with some person-to-person transfer. “But at this time, this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States,” it said, but urged people to “follow everyday measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water”.