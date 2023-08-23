Need to increase participation of women in workforce: President Murmu tells Goa

PANAJI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reminded Goa about the low rate of participation of women in public life, politics and the workforce and asked the state’s lawmakers to quickly remedy the situation.

“It is a matter of happiness that after liberation, Goa made huge development strides. Today on various development parameters Goa is among the leading states. The per capita GDP of the state is about 2.5 times the national average. On parameters like water management, export preparedness, innovation, education and health Goa is among the leading states,” President Murmu said.

“But there is one area of concern that you need to reflect upon, that is the participation of women in public life and in the workforce. I can see that in this assembly, the representation of women is very low. I have been told that the proportion of working women in Goa is also low. It is unbecoming of a liberal society such as Goa. You have to try and change this situation,” she told the legislators at a specially convened session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The 40-member Goa assembly has only three women legislators.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to the state, praised the people for the strides made since its liberation in 1961. The per capita GDP in Goa is almost two and a half times higher than the national average. Goa is also among the leading states of the country on parameters like water management, export preparedness, innovation, education and health.

President Murmu flagged the issue in her speech at the civic reception hosted by the Goa government. In her address, the President said she was happy to note that the strength of girl students in higher educational institutions of Goa is more than 60%. There is a need to increase the participation of women in the workforce of Goa, she stressed.

