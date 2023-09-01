‘A very serious issue’: President Murmu on rising cases of suicide by students

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the “very serious issue” of rising suicides by students preparing for competitive exams, and urged all stakeholders to help young pupils cope with study pressure in a positive way.

Droupadi Murmu

She also made an appeal to teachers, family members and society to help out students by understanding their psychology.

The president was speaking at the state-level launch of ‘Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh’ (Year of Positive Change) of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Raipur during her two-day Chhattisgarh visit.

Referring to the recent suicide of two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan, she said, “On the one hand, our country is reaching new heights every day...We have hoisted our flag on the Moon and brought laurels in the field of sports at international level... But on the other hand, there is a very serious issue I want to put forth before you. Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives.”

Many children studying for competitive exams have died by suicide in the past, she said. “I am pained when students develop negative thinking and take such extreme steps.”

Competition is a positive thing that improves life, she said. “Victory and defeat are part of life. There are many examples of the fact that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future,” she said. “Therefore, all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way. They should help students move ahead with confidence.”

The president added: “Every individual has unique talent. It is good to take inspiration from others but one should understand one’s own interests and abilities and choose the right direction. For this, it is necessary to communicate with the self. By awakening the inner self, one can increase capabilities. With positive thinking and actions, not only our own lives but also the lives of people around us can be improved.”

On August 27, two teenagers preparing for admissions into medical colleges dies by suicide in Kota, taking the grim tally of students dying by suicide in the town to 23 this year, the highest in eight years.

