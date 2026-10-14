'Presumption that accused might commit crime': Why court sent Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to 5-day judicial custody

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released, their counsel Abhisht Hela said.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning. (AFP)

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According to Hela, the police argued before the magistrate that the two leaders had called on people to gather at Jantar Mantar, thereby committing criminal trespass. The police also contended that they had violated a bond signed before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, in which they had undertaken not to breach the peace. Track anti-CEC protest LIVE updates here.

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According to a Delhi police spokesperson, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on the morning of October 13 by trespassing through a private premise.

Deep Dive Why were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to five days of judicial custody? Police argued that they had trespassed at Jantar Mantar, called on people to gather there and violated a bond to maintain peace. They also said there was a presumption the two might commit a crime if released. How did the CJP leaders enter Jantar Mantar? According to police, the group entered the area by trespassing through private premises. A video shared by Ranka showed him, Das and others climbing the locked gates. Why was Jantar Mantar off limits to protesters? A Delhi Police circular had de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. It listed Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as alternative sites.

Police said personnel at the spot intervened and tried to stop the group, but the protesters allegedly obstructed them in the discharge of their official duties. Police detained all 14 people and registered two FIRs against them at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations. The police said all 14 were subsequently bound down in the respective cases as per law.

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{{^usCountry}} Das and Ranka were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond. Why were Das and Ranka held? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das and Ranka were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond. Why were Das and Ranka held? {{/usCountry}}

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CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping over its locked gates. The incident came a day after the site lost its designated status as a protest venue.

The two leaders, along with several others from the outfit, had entered the de-notified protest site.

Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.

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Also Read: CJP lawyer says Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka held after Jantar Mantar entry; Delhi Police call it preventive arrest

‘Unofficial emergency’

Reacting to the arrests, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imposing an “unofficial emergency”.

He sought to know what offence CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka committed by waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

"I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose emergency in the country, then do it officially," Dipke said.

"What is this, acting like cowards, imposing an unofficial emergency where you keep people in custody for five days just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? That didn't even happen during the Emergency (imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975)," he added.