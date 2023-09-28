Prez felicitates MP for top honours under the Smart Cities award

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated the Madhya Pradesh government after Indore bagged the top spot and the state was adjudged the top performer in the ‘Best State’ category in the National Smart Cities Award.

President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'India Smart Cities Conclave 2023', in Indore. (PTI)

The President honoured the winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) during the Indian Smart Cities Conclave 2023 held in Indore. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was also present during the occasion said that the state “is setting new dimensions” by bagging the title of the best state in the country.

Madhya Pradesh was followed by Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively in the state category. Chandigarh was awarded as best Union territory during the event during which 66 smart cities were awarded.

The President while congratulating Indore said that the city “maintained its unique position” and has retained the top spot. “Indore has maintained its unique position as the cleanest city of India and (has) also topped among all the smart cities of the country,” she said. Congratulating the award-winning smart cities, Murmu said, “Cities like Indore, Surat, Kohima, Srinagar have presented successful examples of well-planned urbanization through public participation.”

She added, “Safe, clean and healthy neighbourhoods have to be developed throughout the country.” Reacting to Indore’s win, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the city is used to “being at the top in every phase” while crediting the residents for the award.

“Indore is used to being at the top in every phase. This (the win) would not have been possible without the cooperation of the residents,” said the CM.

“We all are proud that Madhya Pradesh has got the title of best state...and is setting new dimensions in the direction of development,” he added.

Five smart cities of Madhya Pradesh have received 13 awards in different categories.

