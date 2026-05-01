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Prez pays tribute to Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

Prez pays tribute to Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

Updated on: May 01, 2026 01:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to writer Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary, stating that through his farsightedness, he gave an identity to the Santali language.

Prez pays tribute to Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

Raghunath Murmu, who developed the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language, was born in 1905 at Dandbose village near Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

"On the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language, I pay humble tribute to him. Through his farsightedness and creativity, he gave a new identity to the Santali language," the president said in a social media post.

President Murmu, who also hails from the Rairangpur area, said that through the Ol Chiki script, education, literature, and expression in the Santali language were promoted, and the overall development of the Santhal community gained momentum.

"Let us, drawing inspiration from his ideals, resolve to remain continuously committed to the preservation and promotion of the nation's cultural heritage, and actively contribute to building a developed and inclusive India," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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