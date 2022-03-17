Priest held in Kerala for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested a priest belonging to the Syrian Orthodox Church for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Pathanamthitta district. The girl, who was lagging behind in her studies, was taken to the priest for counselling by her parents to improve her academics.

Police said the girl’s mother had sought the help of priest Pondson Johonson when she was facing academic trouble and suffering from lack of concentration. The girl, who was studying in class 12, was sexually assaulted twice, on March 12 and 13, they said.

The girl reportedly shared her bitter experience with her friend in school who later alerted their teacher. She told the police that when she resisted his advances she was told they were part of his “special treatment.” Police said more complaints are likely as Johonson was considered to be an expert in child counselling. The priest was later arrested from his house and booked under sections 3, 4, and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A spokesperson of the Syrian Orthodox Church said the accused will be taken out of all religious duties with immediate effect. He will be produced in a court later in the day and they will seek his custody, police said.