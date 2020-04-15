e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Priest kills self after learning about lockdown extension

Priest kills self after learning about lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the Covid-19 lockdown till May 3 during a video address to the nation on Tuesday.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 06:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.
Covid-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A 35-year-old man, who worked as a priest in suburban Kandivali, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon, hours after learning that lockdown to contain coronavirus has been extended.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Pujari, native of Udupi in Karnataka, who was attached to Durga Mata temple in Iraniwadi area of Sanjay Nagar.

Pujari, who lived with three other priests, was waiting for the lockdown to end as he wanted to go back to his hometown, a police official said.

When he learnt that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, he was terribly depressed and allegedly hanged himself in kitchen, the official added.

No suicide note has been found, he said.

tags
top news
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Could Ebola trial drug be answer to Covid-19?
Could Ebola trial drug be answer to Covid-19?
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
India’s Covid fight so far is marked by hits and misses
India’s Covid fight so far is marked by hits and misses
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news