Prime Minister Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, passed away on Friday morning at an Ahmedabad hospital. She was 99.

Hiraben was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital on Wednesday. Also known as Hiraba, she lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with Modi’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi. Modi regularly visited Raysan to meet his mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:30 morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the hospital said in a statement.

In a tweet, Modi, who flew to Gandhinagar for the last rites, said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Modi first visited Raysan and then a crematorium in Gandhinagar for the last rites.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, his predecessor Vijay Rupani, and former Union minister Shankersinh Vaghela were among those who attended the funeral.

In his condolence message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba is very sad. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences and affection to him and his family members.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his grief. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said Hiraba’s ascetic life will always be remembered.