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Prime Minister Narendra Modi appoints two more full-time NITI Aayog members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the appointment of academicians Joram Aniya and R Balasubramaniam as full-time members of NITI Aayog, following the body’s reconstitution and fresh appointments on April 24.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Ishita Bahl, New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the appointment of academicians Joram Aniya and R Balasubramaniam as full-time members of NITI Aayog, following the body’s reconstitution and fresh appointments on April 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appoints two more full-time NITI Aayog members

A cabinet secretariat notification stated that their appointments as full-time members of NITI Aayog will take effect from their assumption of charge and continue until further orders. On April 24, the prime minister appointed Ashok Kumar Lahiri as the vice chairperson of NITI Aayog, along with Rajiv Gauba, K. V. Raju, Gobardhan Das, Abhay Karandikar and M. Srinivas as full-time members in a move to reconstitute the think tank.

A statement by the government hails Aniya’s inclusion in NITI Aayog as a “historic moment bringing an eminent intellectual voice from Arunachal Pradesh to the highest level of national policymaking.” Aniya, who has over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement, has served as an academician and member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC). She presently heads the Department of Hindi at the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar.

 
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