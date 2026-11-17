Currently in Manila, Philippines to attend the 23rd ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country's oldest gurudwara and took part in a foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara's redevelopment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during his visit to the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, in Manila, Philippines. (@narendramodi/X)

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The event took place on Tuesday, following PM Modi's arrival in the country on Monday.

‘A very special day’

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PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being present at the event by penning down a social media post. “Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day,” he wrote.

Deep Dive What is Manila’s Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara and when was it established? The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara is the Philippines’ oldest gurudwara. It was established in 1901, formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924. Why is Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara significant in Manila? The gurudwara is a centre of spiritual significance and serves Sikh and other communities in Manila. It is also described as a vital bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society. What did Narendra Modi do at Manila’s Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara? During his Manila visit, Modi took part in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the gurudwara’s redevelopment. The ceremony marked the start of redevelopment work at the century-old institution.

“I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance.”

“Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet,” he further added.

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{{^usCountry}} Originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the institution was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924, the External Affairs Ministry wrote in an official press release while stressing on the spiritual, cultural and philanthropic role played by the Gurudwara for the Sikh and other communities in Manila. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the institution was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924, the External Affairs Ministry wrote in an official press release while stressing on the spiritual, cultural and philanthropic role played by the Gurudwara for the Sikh and other communities in Manila. {{/usCountry}}

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The statement went further to call the institution “a vital bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society”.

PM Modi in Manila

PM Modi is currently in Manila on a three-day visit from November 15-17 in order to attend the ASEAN Summit which will bring together leaders from Southeast Asia and major Indo-Pacific powers to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and geopolitical challenges.

The Philippines, which holds ASEAN's chairmanship for 2026, is hosting the meetings under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together". Discussion topics will span across maritime security, regional economic cooperation, tensions in the South China Sea and the political situation in Myanmar.

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Upon his arrival in Manila, PM Modi met the Indian diaspora of Philippines, saw replicas of the Golden Tara of Agusan as well as the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, and was serenaded by children from both countries reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka, followed by energetic Bollywood and Bhangra performances.

The Prime Minister will also attend this year's edition of the East Asia Summit in Manila. The forum covers issues such as maritime security, trade, energy security, climate change, public health, connectivity and regional stability.

Both summits are characterised by India's push to strengthen its ties with countries in Southeast and East Asia.