Tributes pour in as PM's mother Heeraba Modi dies: ‘void impossible to fill’

Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away days after hospitalisation.

In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraba on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Tributes have started pouring in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about her mother's demise through social media. Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to PM Modi and his entire family.

“I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi.”

"There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti."

Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning at the age of 99 days after hospitalisation.

Informing about her demise, PM Modi posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

He recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

