The prime suspect allegedly running a conversion racket through an NGO in Gurugram’s Sector-56 was arrested in Delhi, police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the suspect was originally from Manipur, and his wife is a US national. The suspect’s NGO has been operational in Gurugram, Delhi, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last 10 years, officials said.
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The matter came to light after a man alleged that four women, on the pretext of teaching children living in a slum in Ghata village in Sector-56, were offering them food, grains and other edibles and were clandestinely attempting their religious conversion.
On the man’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects running the school under the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at theSector-56 police station on Saturday.
Police said four women, hailing from Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Nepal, were arrested on the very same day. All worked in various private firms in Gurugram and Delhi.
Inspector Sukhpal, station house officer of Sector-56 police station, said that the suspect, who was providing financial and logistical support to the four women to run the school in the slum, was arrested in North Delhi’s Burari area on Tuesday.
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“He was produced before a city court and taken on a five-day police remand for detailed interrogation. Investigation was on to ascertain the role of his foreign-national wife too in the entire religious conversion plot,” he added.
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“He was produced before a city court and taken on a five-day police remand for detailed interrogation. Investigation was on to ascertain the role of his foreign-national wife too in the entire religious conversion plot,” he added.
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Prime suspect running conversion racket through school in Gurugram slum arrested from Delhi
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