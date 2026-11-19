The prime suspect allegedly running a conversion racket through an NGO in Gurugram’s Sector-56 was arrested in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

On the man’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects running the school under the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

According to the police, the suspect was originally from Manipur, and his wife is a US national. The suspect’s NGO has been operational in Gurugram, Delhi, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last 10 years, officials said.

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The matter came to light after a man alleged that four women, on the pretext of teaching children living in a slum in Ghata village in Sector-56, were offering them food, grains and other edibles and were clandestinely attempting their religious conversion.

On the man’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects running the school under the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at theSector-56 police station on Saturday.

Police said four women, hailing from Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Nepal, were arrested on the very same day. All worked in various private firms in Gurugram and Delhi.

Inspector Sukhpal, station house officer of Sector-56 police station, said that the suspect, who was providing financial and logistical support to the four women to run the school in the slum, was arrested in North Delhi’s Burari area on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was produced before a city court and taken on a five-day police remand for detailed interrogation. Investigation was on to ascertain the role of his foreign-national wife too in the entire religious conversion plot,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was produced before a city court and taken on a five-day police remand for detailed interrogation. Investigation was on to ascertain the role of his foreign-national wife too in the entire religious conversion plot,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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