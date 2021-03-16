Home / India News / Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge
india news

Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge

"Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Congress party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders addresses media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that privatisation of public sector banks is another attempt by the government to benefit a few people.

"Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.

"We always helped the poor. We brought MGNREGA, nationalised banks, carried out land reforms," he added.

Congress leader has also given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation.

"Around 13 lakh employees are associated with the 9 bank unions that are going on strike. There is also a strike on the 18. It is not a good sign for such a large number of workers to go on strike. Around 75 lakh people who are accountable will also be troubled," said Kharge.

"People are upset with the unilateral policy of the government. When there was an economic crisis in the world, India did not get affected because the national banks were doing great work. They were also giving loans to the poor," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day

United Forum of Bank Union which is an umbrella body of nine bank unions, with over 10 lakh bank employees and officers called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

The strike came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement where she announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (apart from IDBI Bank) as part of the government's disinvestment drive to generate 1.75 lakh crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress leader mallikarjun kharge
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP