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‘ED, IT department may be used against me using KPSC probe as political cover’: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar earlier said that the Karnataka Public Service Commission would be given a “new form” to prevent exam irregularities.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 11:11:11 IST
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Karnataka Cabinet Minister, Priyank Kharge on Monday alleged that the Income Tax (IT) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being ‘pressurised’ to be used against him by a minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Priyank Kharge alleged that the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate were being ‘pressurised’ to be used against him. (PTI)
Priyank Kharge alleged that the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate were being ‘pressurised’ to be used against him. (PTI)

“Whispers in Delhi’s corridors of power is that a Union Minister is desperately pressuring Modi Sarkar to weaponise the IT and ED against my Cabinet colleagues and me, using the KPSC investigation as political cover,” the politician posted on X.

“It appears the “extremely hard working” Hon’ble Minister is not prepared to go down alone. In his desperation, he seems determined to drag his own coalition partners down with him,” Kharge concluded.

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Earlier on October 26, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) would be given a “new form” as part of efforts to prevent examination irregularities and ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Speaking to the media at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said permission had been granted to interrogate accused Jnanendra in connection with the KPSC irregularities case to bring out the truth.

“Some matters have come to notice; the ED and our officials have investigated, and permission has been given immediately for interrogation to bring out the truth. Our children study with great difficulty. It is not right to allow money and recommendations,” he said.

Pointing to previous irregularities in the commission, the Chief Minister said a committee had been formed to examine measures to prevent such incidents, and its recommendations would be considered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
enforcement directorateincome taxkarnataka
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