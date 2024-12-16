Priyanka Gandhi carries ‘Palestine’ bag to Parliament, BJP says ‘appeasement’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament which had “Palestine” emblazoned on it, a gesture in support for the people of the conflict-hit region.



Vadra was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra carries bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it during the Winter Session of Parliament.(Dr Shama Mohammed/X)



Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohammed shared a picture of Vadra showing her bag and said,"Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support. A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been raising her voice against Israel's crackdown on Gaza and has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.



ALSO READ: ‘Great shame’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Israel over ‘genocide’ in Gaza



According to a PTI report, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, had last week called on Vadra to congratulate the Congress leader on her recent election victory from Kerala's Wayanad.

In June, Gandhi slammed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over what she had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza, as she accused him and his government of "barbarism".

The Congress general secretary's remarks had come after Netanyahu defended Israel's ongoing war in Gaza in a speech to the US Congress.

"It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop," she had said in a post on X.

BJP hits back at Priyanka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Vadra over the ‘pro-Palestine gesture’, saying,"As far as Gandhi family members are concerned, it is nothing new. Right from Nehru to Priyanka Vadra, members of Gandhi family roam around with the bag of appeasement.



They have never hung the bag of patriotism on their shoulders. This baggage is the reason behind their defeats," he added.