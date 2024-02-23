‘Great shame’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Israel over ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condemned Israel's onslaught in the Gaza Strip, saying the "genocide" has set a ‘horrendous precedent’ and will go down as a ‘great shame’ in the history of the human race. She also slammed the international community for not being able to stop the war. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(HT File)

"What the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity, but as a turning point for the human race," she wrote om X.

"Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fueling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms - all this has now set a horrendous precedent," she said.

“All rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken. Humanity has been bled, and each one of us will pay an unimaginable price for this some day unless we raise our voices and stand up for what is right today,” Vadra said as she condemned the after-effects of the war in Gaza.

The Congress has consistently supported the people of Palestine since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October last year. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) also passed a resolution supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also issued an official statement on the conflict between Israel and Hamas last year. In an X post, the leader emphasized the urgent need for the conflict to end. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza. It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured."

The conflict in Gaza escalated after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 which led to the death of thousands of people. In response, Israel launched a counteroffensive targeting the Hamas terror units.

Speaking about the conflict, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war will continue until Hamas is "destroyed", the Times of Israel reported.

"We're continuing the war to the end… Until all the goals we set are met: destroying Hamas, releasing our hostages and removing the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said.

However, the Israeli assault and ground operations in Gaza have drawn criticism from rights groups around the world.

(With inputs from agencies)