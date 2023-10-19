News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's statement on Israel-Hamas-Palestine condemns 'cycle of violence'

Rahul Gandhi's statement on Israel-Hamas-Palestine condemns 'cycle of violence'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 19, 2023 07:41 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi condemned violence in his statement on the Israel-Palestine crisis condemning sides that are targeting innocent civilians.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday issued an official statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas -- for the first time. In a balancing act condemning violence, Rahul Gandhi said the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza and cutting off their food, water, electricity are crimes against humanity. "Hamas' killing of innocent Israelis and taking of hostages is a crime and must also be condemned," Rahul Gandhi said adding that the cycle of violence between Israel and Palestine must be brought to an end.

Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of innocent Israelis and the cutting of the electricity of innocent civilians in Gaza.
The statement comes at a time when Congress has been caught in a controversy over its long-standing support for Palestine.

In a statement on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again reiterated the Congress's support for the rights of the Palestinian people and said the aspirations of the Palestinians for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state are legitimate. "The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza. It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured," the statement issued after the Gaza hospital attack said.

"The indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable. On October 8th 2023, the Indian National Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel. Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it," Kharge's statement read.

