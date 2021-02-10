Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi to address kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today
india news

Priyanka Gandhi to address kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today

Before leaving for the mahapanchayat, Gandhi will offer prayers at Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Behat area and also visit the dargah of Shah Abdur Raheem in Raipur village
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Chilkana area of Saharanpur district on Wednesday. This will be the first kisan mahapanchayat in west UP where the leader will address farmers. This also comes amid the farmers’ protest on Delhi borders against three new farm bills.

Party’s district unit president Muzaffar Ali Gurjar said before leaving for the mahapanchayat, Gandhi will offer prayers at Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Behat area and also visit the dargah (mausoleum) of Shah Abdur Raheem in Raipur village.

Also Read | Congress’ Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to push private bill against farm laws

Ali said the district administration had been informed about Gandhi’s visit. “We are still waiting for a response from the officials. The programme will take place as per the schedule even if they (administration) deny us permission.”

The Congress had earlier planned a Kisan Samvad programme at Gandhi Park in Saharanpur city on February 8 but the district administration denied permission citing lack of sufficient force for security during the event.

Saharanpur is the lone district in the region where the Congress party has two MLAs. Naresh Saini is an MLA from Behat and Masood Akhtar represents Saharanpur Dehat constituency in the state assembly. Besides, former MLA Imran Masood also has a good following in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP