‘For how long…’: Priyanka Gandhi to BJP on rising unemployment-led suicides

Congress leader Priyanka Vadra Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over recent reports about a surge in number of deaths by suicide, triggered by unemployment. She also accused the government of delivering ‘jumlas’ (empty words) and having no real answer to the frustration of the youth.

Tweeting a video that said the unemployment rate is at its highest in 45 years, the Congress general secretary wrote, “In the year 2021, 11,724 people died by suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26 per cent higher than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth.

Vadra wrote the government has neither a cure nor an answer for “this terrible unemployment”. “For how long will the government distribute jumlas (false promises)?” she said, adding that in the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government, only three out of every 1,000 job seekers got employment.

The central government has been facing heat from opposition parties on the charges of rising unemployment and skyrocketing inflation. Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the BJP is ‘clueless’ and is only focusing on “the reset of opposition governments instead of chalking out a roadmap for the reset of the economy".

The unemployment rate in India rose to 8.28 per cent in the month of August, against 6.80 per cent in July. According to data shared by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, rural unemployment stood at 7.68 per cent last month, while urban unemployment rate was at 7.68 per cent.