Priyanka to address first-ever rally of Congress in Telangana on May 4 or 5

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address her public rally to be organised by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in Hyderabad in first week of May to highlight the issue of growing unemployment in the state, PCC president A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold rally in Telangana in first week of May. (Twitter)

Addressing a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC chief said a huge rally would be organised at Saroornagar grounds on the outskirts of Hyderabad in first week of May on the issue of unemployment. “The exact date would be decided after getting clearance from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who would be the chief guest at the event,” he said.

Also read | You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': What Priyanka Gandhi said

Revanth Reddy said during his transit visit to Hyderabad on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had confirmed the participation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “Right now, she is busy in the election campaign in Karnataka and should visit Hyderabad for the rally before returning to Karnataka,” he said.

This will be the first-ever rally to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Telangana. She never attended any meeting of the Congress in the state.

The party leaders will pay tributes to the statue of Srikantha Chary. He had sacrificed his life by resorting to self-immolation at LB Nagar for the sake of separate Telangana state in 2009, and then go in a procession to Saroornagar where the public meeting will be held.

“We shall explain what the Congress is going to do for the youth after coming to power at the centre and in the state. All unemployed and student unions would participate in the protest rally,” the PCC chief said.

Revanth Reddy also announced that a protest rally would be organised at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda on April 21 on the issue of unemployment and Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leakage.

“Similar protests would be organised at Khammam on April 24 and Adilabad on April 26,” he added.

The PCC chief said he would resume his padayatra in the name of “Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra” starting from the Jogulamba district from May 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON