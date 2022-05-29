Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi condole Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Tewari demands justice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the murder of party leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after the latter was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

Moose Wala was shot at by unknown persons earlier today after which he was brought dead to the Mansa hospital, as per the hospital official. The incident took place a day after the singer's security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences on the demise.

"The news of the murder of the talented singer, youth icon, and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala ji is very painful. This incident surprised us all. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari also condoled Moose Wala's 'dastardly murder' and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

"Sad to hear about the dastardly murder of @iSidhuMooseWala @INCPunjab Candidate from Mansa & a popular Punjabi singer. I urge Chief Minister @BhagwantMann to get this unfortunate occurrence investigated & the perpetrators brought to justice at the earliest," Tewari tweeted.

Notably, Moose Wala had joined the Congress party last year ahead of the Assembly elections.