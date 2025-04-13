Probe against ‘fake’ doctor shows 2013 hospital complaint

A hospital in Noida discovered that the two post-graduate degrees possessed by Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav were fake and filed a complaint with the local police back in 2013, years before the elaborate fraud perpetrated by the MBBS doctor finally brought him under the scanner after the deaths of at least seven people between January and February this year. Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav (File photo)

A senior Madhya Pradesh police officer said that fake degrees were first discovered by Noida-based Kailash Hospital in 2013, along with fake certification courses.

“The documents (found at Yadav’s Prayagraj home on Friday) indicate that Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute found his degrees in Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and DM in cardiology fake along with the certification courses in 2013. The hospital administration filed a complaint with Noida Sector 20 police station,” the officer said requesting anonymity.

Following the discovery, the Union health ministry banned him for five years for misconduct, this officer said.

“If Noida police had investigated the matter, then he wouldn’t have been able to continue his fraud. After the case against Narendra Yadav of fraud and cheating, union ministry of health banned him for five years for misconduct,” the officer said, adding: “He then changed his name to Dr N John Camm and started a new life.”

When contacted, the Sector 20 Noida police station house officer DP Shukla said, “The case appears to be too old, and we do not have immediate information on it. Had it been a recent matter, we might have had more clarity. As of now, we have not been contacted by the Madhya Pradesh police regarding this individual or any related inquiry.”

Kailash Hospital, meanwhile, refused to comment as the matter is under investigation.

“The police have apprehended the accused. It is a matter under investigation, and since the case is with the police and court proceedings must be underway, we are not in a position to comment further at this stage,” hospital spokesperson VB Joshi said.

Yadav, who adopted the name of UK based cardiologist Dr N John Camm, was exposed after the death of seven patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh in January and February. National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo said on social media on April 4 that seven people died in Damoh’s Mission Hospital after being treated by a quack, following a complaint by a resident of Damoh, Kishan Patel, and district child welfare committee member, Deepak Tiwari.

Damoh district collector Sudhir Kochar formed a committee of three, based on whose findings the police registered a complaint against Yadav on April 7. “He was held responsible for death of some patients after angiography and angioplasty,” said Shrutkirti Somvanshi, superintendent of police, Damoh.

Yadav was arrested from Prayagraj, UP on April 7.

The MP police carried out a raid at Yadav’s Prayagraj residence on Friday, and found printers, a machine to make fake seals, 10 fake identity cards including an Aadhar Card and several hospitals cards, and 15 certificates, a second officer said.

“We have also found at least half a dozen applications in his mobile phone to make fake certificates of different agencies,” the officer said requesting anonymity.

Damoh SP Somvanshi, however, said a police team visited Prayagraj to collect his original degree of MBBS, which he said he completed from North Bengal Medical College in Darjeeling.

“The team didn’t find any degree but found a bag having small machines to create fake seals, IDs and certificates. He was preparing certificates of different foreign courses and experience letters with the help of high-quality printer and seal making machine,” she said.

An FIR under sections 318 (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other important documents), 336 (forgery, specifically creating or altering documents or electronic records with the intent to deceive or cause harm) and 340(2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the MP Ayurvedic Council Act has been registered against Yadav.

(With inputs from HTC in Noida)