MP police to go for polygraph test on fake cardiologist who caused deaths of 7

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police are considering subjecting Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a fake cardiologist arrested for allegedly causing the deaths of at least seven people through unauthorised heart surgeries, to a polygraph test, according to a senior official. The Damoh police have confirmed that Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav's two Masters degrees were fake, and they are now authenticating his claim of four foreign certificate courses.

This comes after Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav alias Dr N John Camm, during interrogation, repeatedly claimed to have worked with prominent doctors at reputed hospitals in India and the United Kingdom in the past 20 years.

The case came to light after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo alleged that seven patients died after Yadav conducted heart surgeries at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, in January and February.

It has been revealed that Yadav used to consult agencies, which provide doctors of international repute to private hospitals in different states. He was appointed at Laxmi Narayan Memorial Hospital in Narsinghpur, owned by the son of school education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, and also at Mission Hospital in Damoh, through agencies, said an investigator, requesting anonymity.

Priyank Kanoongo said, “The preliminary report of probe done by NHRC revealed health department officers’ carelessness in handling this matter. The patient’s kin and the child welfare committee filed the first complaint on February 12, just a week after he disappeared from the hospital, but no action was taken. Similarly, the Mission Hospital administration was found hand-in gloves.”

Yadav was caught by the Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute, Noida, in 2013 after his education certificates were found to be fake. The hospital administration had filed a complaint at Noida sector 20 police station.

“After the case against Narendra Yadav of fraud and cheating, the union ministry of health banned him for five years for misconduct. He changed his name and started a new life,” said a senior police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“If Noida police investigated the matter, then he wouldn’t be able to continue his fraud,” the officer added.

A team of Damoh police visited Yadav’s flat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, and they found printers, a machine to make fake seals, 10 fake IDs including Aadhar Card, driving licence and hospitals cards, and more than 15 certificates at his residence.

“The team had gone to Prayagraj to collect his original degrees of MBBS which he claimed to have done from North Bengal Medical College in Darjeeling. The team didn’t find any degree but found a bag having small machines to create fake seals, IDs and certificates. He was developing certificates of different foreign courses and experience letters with the help of high-quality printer and seal making machine,” said Shrutkirti Somvanshi, superintendent of police, Damoh.

Police found at least half a dozen applications on his mobile phone to make fake certificates of different agencies, said an investigator, requesting anonymity. Police also found some papers related to his criminal cases.

The Damoh SP said a polygraph test has become important now because he duped many people inside and outside the country with these seals and fake certificates for at least 20 years- first in the name of Narendra Yadav and later on as N John Camm.

“We are considering going for a polygraph test to unearth the truth. We will write to the government to initiate the process.”

“Apart from fraud and medical negligence, he also committed financial frauds. But he is shrewd, and it is hard to confirm all the tall claims of him. So, we are seeking permission for Narco and polygraph test. We are also trying to find out if he had any accomplices in the matter,” the SP said.

The story will be updated with the comments of Noida Police and the hospitals mentioned.